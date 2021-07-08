Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 July 2021: Apply for 1300+ Jharkhand Government, IT Department, MPPSC, Gail and PSSSB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 08 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 July 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Jharkhand Government, Income Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), GAIL (India) Limited and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Manager Posts

Vacancies: 63

Last Date: 15 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Jharkhand Government

Post Name: Social Worker Member & Chairperson/Member Posts

Vacancies: 76

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Income Tax Department

Post Name: MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 155

Last Date: 25 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: GAIL (India) Limited

Post Name: Senior Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 08 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: Veterinary Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 866

Last Date: 30 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification