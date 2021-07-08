Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 July 2021: Apply for 1300+ Jharkhand Government, IT Department, MPPSC, Gail and PSSSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 July 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Jharkhand Government, Income Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), GAIL (India) Limited and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Manager Posts
Vacancies: 63
Last Date: 15 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Jharkhand Government
Post Name: Social Worker Member & Chairperson/Member Posts
Vacancies: 76
Last Date: 31 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Income Tax Department
Post Name: MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 155
Last Date: 25 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: GAIL (India) Limited
Post Name: Senior Engineer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 08 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: Veterinary Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 866
Last Date: 30 July 2021