Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 May 2021: Apply for 5400+ SBI, KMC, BNP, KPSC and AIIMS Gorakhpur
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 May 2021 for more than 5400+ vacancies in State Bank of India (SBI), Kolkata City NUHM Society, Bank Note Press (BNP), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 104
Last Date: 02 June 2021
4. Organization: Kolkata City NUHM Society
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 121
Last Date: 25 May 2021
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur
Post Name: Faculty (Group A) Posts
Vacancies: 127
Last Date: 08 June 2021
2. Organization: Bank Note Press (BNP)
Post Name: Jr. Office Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 135
Last Date: 11 June 2021
1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 5000
Last Date: 17 May 2021