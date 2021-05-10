Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 May 2021: Apply for 5400+ SBI, KMC, BNP, KPSC and AIIMS Gorakhpur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 May 2021 for more than 5400+ vacancies in State Bank of India (SBI), Kolkata City NUHM Society, Bank Note Press (BNP), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 104

Last Date: 02 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Kolkata City NUHM Society

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 25 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Faculty (Group A) Posts

Vacancies: 127

Last Date: 08 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bank Note Press (BNP)

Post Name: Jr. Office Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 135

Last Date: 11 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 5000

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification