Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 September 2020: Apply for 500+ Assam Police, TNCWWB, OPSC, IGNTU and PCMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 September 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in Assam Police, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Assam Police

Post Name: Jr Assistant, Driver and Assistant Chemist Posts

Vacancies: 36

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB)

Post Name: Clerk and Driver Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU)

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 06 October 2020.

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Post Name: Assistant Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020