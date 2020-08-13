Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 August 2020: Apply for 2300+ MSCWB, SSB Odisha, Bihar Police, HAL and NRHM Arunachal Pradesh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 August 2020 for 2300+ more than vacancies in Municipal Service Commission West Bengal (WBMSC), State Selection Board (SSB), Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and National Health Mission Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name: Range Officer of Forest Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 16 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission, Arunachal Pradesh

Post Name: Staff Nurse

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 24 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Municipal Service Commission West Bengal (WBMSC)

Post Name: MO & Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 71

Last Date: 04 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha

Post Name: Jr Steno and Jr Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 171

Last Date: 31 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Post Name: Apprentice & Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 2000

Last Date: 05 September 2020