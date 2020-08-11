Bihar Police Recruitment 2020, Apply for 43 Range Officer of Forest Posts @bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Range Officer of Forest, against advertisement number 02/2020 on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Recruitment from 13 August to 16 September 2020.

Advt No. - 02/2020

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 13 August 2020

Closing date of Online Application: 16 September 2020

Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Vacancy Details

Range Officer of Forest Posts: 43

Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Salary:

Rs. 35400&112400, Level 6

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor Degree in Science with Animal Husbandry, Pathology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics. OR BCA Degree from Recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit:

General, EWS - 21 to 42 Years

OBC, BC and Women of General, EWS - 21 to 45 Years

SC, ST - 21 to 47 Years

Check the notification link for details of the Relaxation in Age Limit.

Selection Process for Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance in the Written Exam followed by Interview and Physical Test.

How to Apply for Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on Bihar Police Official website http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ from 13 August to 16 September 2020.

Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Recruitment Notification PDF

Bihar Police Range Officer of Forest Online Application Link - to active on 13 August