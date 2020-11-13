Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 November 2020: Apply for 11000+ Punjab Post, North East Post Office, Bihar Police, NAL and India Post Jharkhand

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 November 2020 for 11000+ more than vacancies in Punjab Post, North East Post Office, Bihar Police, CSIR -National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and India Post Jharkhand Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: CSIR -National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL)
Post Name: Project Assistant, Project Associate I and II Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 24 November 2020
4. Organization: Punjab India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 516
Last Date: 11 December 2020
3. Organization: North East Post Office
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 948
Last Date: 11 December 2020
2. Organization: India Post Jharkhand
Post Name: GDS, MTS, Postman and other Posts
Vacancies: 1118
Last Date: 11 December 2020
1. Organization: Bihar Police
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 8415
Last Date: 14 December 2020