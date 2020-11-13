Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 November 2020: Apply for 11000+ Punjab Post, North East Post Office, Bihar Police, NAL and India Post Jharkhand

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 November 2020 for 11000+ more than vacancies in Punjab Post, North East Post Office, Bihar Police, CSIR -National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and India Post Jharkhand Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: CSIR -National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL)

Post Name: Project Assistant, Project Associate I and II Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 24 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Punjab India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 516

Last Date: 11 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: North East Post Office

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 948

Last Date: 11 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: India Post Jharkhand

Post Name: GDS, MTS, Postman and other Posts

Vacancies: 1118

Last Date: 11 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bihar Police

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 8415

Last Date: 14 December 2020