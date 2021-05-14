Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ SHS Bihar, DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC, Southern Railway and DHFWS Burdwan
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in State Health Society (SHS) Bihar, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC India Limited, Southern Railway and District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Burdwan Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan
Post Name: Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 17 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: NLC India Limited
Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 43
Last Date: 22 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 47
Last Date: 17 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Paramedical and Doctor Posts
Vacancies: 58
Last Date: 16 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 1000
Walk-in-interview: 14, 17 & 21 May 2021