Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ SHS Bihar, DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC, Southern Railway and DHFWS Burdwan

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in State Health Society (SHS) Bihar, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC India Limited, Southern Railway and District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Burdwan Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan

Post Name: Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: NLC India Limited

Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 22 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 47

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Paramedical and Doctor Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 16 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 1000

Walk-in-interview: 14, 17 & 21 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification