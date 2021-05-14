Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ SHS Bihar, DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC, Southern Railway and DHFWS Burdwan

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 14 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 14, 2021 14:53 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 May 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in State Health Society (SHS) Bihar, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC India Limited, Southern Railway and District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Burdwan Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Burdwan

Post Name: Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: NLC India Limited

Post Name: Nurse, Male Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 22 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), DHFWS Alipurduar

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 47

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Paramedical and Doctor Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 16 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 1000

Walk-in-interview: 14, 17 & 21 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 May 2021: Apply for 1100+ SHS Bihar, DHFWS Alipurduar, NLC, Southern Railway and DHFWS Burdwan
Last Date of SubmissionMay 22, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post

Comments