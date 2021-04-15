Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 April 2021: Apply for 5900+ Kerala Postal Circle, UPSC, WCR, EMRS and SBI

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 14:55 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 April 2021 for more than 5900+ vacancies in Kerala Postal Circle, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer & Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 144

Last Date: 03 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Commandant Posts

Vacancies: 159

Last Date: 18 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 716

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Kerala Postal Circle

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 1421

Last Date: 21 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3479

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
