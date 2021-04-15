Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 April 2021: Apply for 5900+ Kerala Postal Circle, UPSC, WCR, EMRS and SBI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 April 2021 for more than 5900+ vacancies in Kerala Postal Circle, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer & Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 144

Last Date: 03 May 2021

4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Commandant Posts

Vacancies: 159

Last Date: 18 May 2021

3. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 716

Last Date: 30 April 2021

2. Organization: Kerala Postal Circle

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 1421

Last Date: 21 April 2021

1. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3479

Last Date: 30 April 2021

