Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 April 2021: Apply for 5900+ Kerala Postal Circle, UPSC, WCR, EMRS and SBI
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 April 2021 for more than 5900+ vacancies in Kerala Postal Circle, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), West Central Railway (WCR), Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer & Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 144
Last Date: 03 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Commandant Posts
Vacancies: 159
Last Date: 18 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 716
Last Date: 30 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Kerala Postal Circle
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 1421
Last Date: 21 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)
Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3479
Last Date: 30 April 2021