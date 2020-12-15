Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 December 2020: Apply for 2200+ ESIC Basaidarapur, NIRT, MGAHV, UBTER and WCD Anganwadi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 December 2020 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur, ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV), Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 31

Last Date: 01 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 22 and 23 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)

Post Name: Scientist C, Consultant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 72

Last Date: 21 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Women Development & Child Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts

Vacancies: 855

Last Date: 19 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 1238

Last Date: 11 January 2021