Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 December 2020: Apply for 2200+ ESIC Basaidarapur, NIRT, MGAHV, UBTER and WCD Anganwadi

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 15, 2020 15:35 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 December 2020 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur, ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV), Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 31

Last Date: 01 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 22 and 23 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)

Post Name: Scientist C, Consultant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 72

Last Date: 21 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Women Development & Child Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts

Vacancies: 855

Last Date: 19 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 1238

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

