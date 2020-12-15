Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 December 2020: Apply for 2200+ ESIC Basaidarapur, NIRT, MGAHV, UBTER and WCD Anganwadi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 December 2020 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur, ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV), Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV)
Post Name: Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 31
Last Date: 01 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital Basaidarapur
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 22 and 23 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: ICMR - National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)
Post Name: Scientist C, Consultant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 72
Last Date: 21 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Women Development & Child Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts
Vacancies: 855
Last Date: 19 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER)
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 1238
Last Date: 11 January 2021