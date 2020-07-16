Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 July 2020: Apply for 3600+ MHA, RPCAU, Assam Police, NTPC and Thane Municipal Corporation

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 July 2020 for 3600+ more than vacancies in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) Pusa, Assam Police, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

The Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India has invited application for the post of Law Officer, Project Manager, Data Analyst, Chief Supervisor/ Consultant, Supervisor/ Consultant, Surveyor, Admn. Officer & Sr. Accounts Officer on contractual basis at Head Office in Delhi and at other 3 Branch Offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 22 July 2020. Retired staff are also eligible to apply for MHA Recruitment 2020.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Technical Officer & Medical Officer in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or rpcau.ac.in.RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Online Applications has been started at the official website on 1 July 2020. Candidates who have the requisite qualification can apply to the posts by 02 August 2020.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published the recruitment notification to the post of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Computor, Assistant Enforcement Inspector, Enforcement Checker, Grade-IV (District Level), Assistant Commercial Officer, Machinist, Fitter Helper and Electrical Wireman under Commissionerate of Transport, Assam and Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam. Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) and will be received with effect from 20 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 08 August 2020.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) ha released the recruitment notification for the post of Engineer and Assistant Chemist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 15 July 2020. The last date for NTPC Engineer and Assistant Registration is 31 July 2020.

Thane Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, MO, Intensivist and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 July 2020.