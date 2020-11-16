Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 November 2020: Apply for 1900+ GPSC, NCRTC, VPCI, Daulat Ram College and IOCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 November 2020 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), Daulat Ram College and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer-II, Manager and Other Posts
Vacancies: 58
Last Date: 29 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), Delhi University
Post Name: Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 71
Last Date: 14 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Daulat Ram College
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 121
Last Date: 23 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)
Post Name: Apprentices/JEA Posts
Vacancies: 482
Last Date: 22 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Pediatrician, Radiologist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1203
Last Date: 01 December 2020