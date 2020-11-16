Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 November 2020: Apply for 1900+ GPSC, NCRTC, VPCI, Daulat Ram College and IOCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 November 2020 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), Daulat Ram College and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer-II, Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 29 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), Delhi University

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 71

Last Date: 14 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Daulat Ram College

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 23 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)

Post Name: Apprentices/JEA Posts

Vacancies: 482

Last Date: 22 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Pediatrician, Radiologist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1203

Last Date: 01 December 2020