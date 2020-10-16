Study at Home
Search

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 October 2020: Apply for 10,000+ CSL, SRTMUN, UKSSSC, Karur District and WBHRB

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 16 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 16, 2020 16:33 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 October 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 October 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 October 2020 for 10,000+ more than vacancies in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Nanded, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Karur District and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Post Name: Project Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 56

Last Date: 27 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 94

Last Date: 23 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: Tutor/Demonstrator Posts

Vacancies: 891

Last Date: 10 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Assistant Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 1431

Last Date: 04 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Karur District

Post Name: Police Personnel Posts

Vacancies: 7800

Last Date: 26 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material