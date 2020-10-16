Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 October 2020: Apply for 10,000+ CSL, SRTMUN, UKSSSC, Karur District and WBHRB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 October 2020 for 10,000+ more than vacancies in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Nanded, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Karur District and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Post Name: Project Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 56
Last Date: 27 October 2020
4. Organization: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 94
Last Date: 23 October 2020
3. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
Post Name: Tutor/Demonstrator Posts
Vacancies: 891
Last Date: 10 November 2020
2. Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Assistant Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 1431
Last Date: 04 December 2020
1. Organization: Karur District
Post Name: Police Personnel Posts
Vacancies: 7800
Last Date: 26 October 2020