Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 February 2021: Apply for 1200+ NHM MP, Delhi State Health Mission, NIT Jamshedpur, KSP and PNB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 February 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh, Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, Karnataka State Police Department and Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur
Post Name: Technical Assistant, Senior Technician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 73
Last Date: 19 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Post Name: Peon Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: 01 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh
Post Name: Block Program Manager, Block Account Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 258
Last Date: 25 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Delhi State Health Mission
Post Name: Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Nurse & Other Posts
Vacancies: 279
Last Date: 01 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Karnataka State Police Department
Post Name: Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts
Vacancies: 545
Last Date: 22 February 2021