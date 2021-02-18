Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 February 2021: Apply for 1200+ NHM MP, Delhi State Health Mission, NIT Jamshedpur, KSP and PNB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 February 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh, Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, Karnataka State Police Department and Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur

Post Name: Technical Assistant, Senior Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 19 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name: Peon Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: 01 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh

Post Name: Block Program Manager, Block Account Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 258

Last Date: 25 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Delhi State Health Mission

Post Name: Steno/Secretarial Assistant, Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 279

Last Date: 01 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Karnataka State Police Department

Post Name: Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts

Vacancies: 545

Last Date: 22 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification