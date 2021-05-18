Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2021: Apply for 7600+ NTPC, MCGM, DSSSB, AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 May 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur
Post Name: Faculty (Group A) Posts
Vacancies: 127
Last Date: 08 June 2021
4. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)
Post Name: Paramedical Posts
Vacancies: 185
Last Date: 28 May 2021
3. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
Post Name: Executive Engineer Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 10 June 2021
2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh
Post Name: Nursing Officer, DEO, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts
Vacancies: 775
Last Date: 31 May 2021
1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts
Vacancies: 6258
Last Date: 24 June 2021