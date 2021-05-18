Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2021: Apply for 7600+ NTPC, MCGM, DSSSB, AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 18, 2021 17:13 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 May 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Faculty (Group A) Posts

Vacancies: 127

Last Date: 08 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

Post Name: Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 185

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Post Name: Executive Engineer Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 10 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

Post Name: Nursing Officer, DEO, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts

Vacancies: 775

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts

Vacancies: 6258

Last Date: 24 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Job Summary
Notification DateMay 18, 2021
Notification DateMay 18, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 24, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Medical , Other Funtional Area
