Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 May 2021: Apply for 7600+ NTPC, MCGM, DSSSB, AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 May 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Faculty (Group A) Posts

Vacancies: 127

Last Date: 08 June 2021

4. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

Post Name: Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 185

Last Date: 28 May 2021

3. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Post Name: Executive Engineer Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 10 June 2021

2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh

Post Name: Nursing Officer, DEO, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts

Vacancies: 775

Last Date: 31 May 2021

1. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts

Vacancies: 6258

Last Date: 24 June 2021

