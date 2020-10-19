Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 October 2020: Apply for 900+ IOCL, AIIMS Delhi, CPCL, NVS and NCL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 October 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: JEA/JTA and Junior Quality Control Analyst Posts

Vacancies: 57

Last Date: 07 November 2020

4. Organization: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Post Name: Art Teacher, PET and Other Posts

Vacancies: 96

Last Date: 31 October 2020

3. Organization: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 142

Last Date: 01 November 2020

2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi

Post Name: Group A, B and C Posts

Vacancies: 214

Last Date: 19 November 2020

1. Organization: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 480

Last Date: 15 November 2020