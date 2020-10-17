Study at Home
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification out @nclcil.in, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of apprentices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.

Oct 17, 2020 17:23 IST
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of apprentices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020. A total of 480 vacancies of apprentices will be recruited. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 16 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 October 2020

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • HEMM - 120 Posts
  • Mine Electrician - 120 Posts
  • Mine Welder - 120 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator - 120 Posts

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • HEMM, Mine Electrician - 12th passed from a recognzied Board.
  • Mine Welder, Data Entry Operator - 10th passed from a recognzied Board.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Download NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 October 2020 at nclcil.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 October 2020 at nclcil.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

what is the age limit required for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 24 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms

What is the qualification required for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/ 12th from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts.

What is the last date of NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 November 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NCL Recruitment 2020?

A total of 480 vacancies of apprentices will be recruited in various trades by Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).
