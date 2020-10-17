NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification out @nclcil.in, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of apprentices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020. A total of 480 vacancies of apprentices will be recruited. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 16 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 October 2020
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- HEMM - 120 Posts
- Mine Electrician - 120 Posts
- Mine Welder - 120 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 120 Posts
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- HEMM, Mine Electrician - 12th passed from a recognzied Board.
- Mine Welder, Data Entry Operator - 10th passed from a recognzied Board.
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)
Download NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 October 2020 at nclcil.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
