NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification out @nclcil.in, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

How to apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 October 2020 at nclcil.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

what is the age limit required for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 24 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms

What is the qualification required for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/ 12th from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts.

What is the last date of NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 November 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NCL Recruitment 2020?

A total of 480 vacancies of apprentices will be recruited in various trades by Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).