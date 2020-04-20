Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 April 2020: Apply for 1600+ HSSC, Lok Nayak Hospital, RDPR Karnataka, DRDO and Rims Ranchi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 April 2020 for 1600+ more than vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Lok Nayak Hospital, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Defence Research & Development Service (DRDO) and Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date of online application .for 1137 vacancies under the advertisement number 01/2020. Eligible candidates can apply for HSSC Recruitment 202 on or before 15 May. However, the last date of submitting fee is 19 May 2020.

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 1137 Vacancies for TGT, Clerk, Instructor and Other Posts, Apply online @hssc.gov.in

Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 23 April 2020 to 01 May 2020.

Lok Nayak Hospital Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 71 Senior Resident Posts

Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant Posts. A total of 407 applications are available out of which 125 are for Forestry Department and 282 for Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Silk Department. RDPRK Recruitment is being done online on official website i.e. rdpr.kar.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RDPR Technical Assistant Recruitment from 20 April 2020. The last date for submitting online application is 15 May 2020.

RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 407 Technical Assistant Posts @rdpr.kar.nic.in

Defence Research & Development Service (DRDO)-Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) post. Eligible applicants can apply for Defence Research & Development Service (DRDO)-Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 21 days from the date of publication in Employment News.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 40 Scientist C, D, E and F Posts

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi has invited applications for the Tutor posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for RIMS, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.