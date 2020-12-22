Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 December 2020: Apply for 4900+ Jharkhand Police, SBI, BARC, Indian Army and India Post

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 December 2020 for more than 4900+ vacancies in Jharkhand Police, State Bank of India (SBI), Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Indian Army and India Post Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Jharkhand Police
Post Name: Instructor Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 12 January 2021
Last Date: 12 January 2021
4. Organization: Indian Army
Post Name: MTS, Cook, Driver and Other Posts
Vacancies: 85
Last Date: 01 February 2021
Last Date: 01 February 2021
3. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 15 January 2021
Last Date: 15 January 2021
2. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Engineer, Manager, AM, DM and Other Posts
Vacancies: 452
Last Date: 11 January 2021
Last Date: 11 January 2021
1. Organization: India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 4299
Last Date: 20 January 2021