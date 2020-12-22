Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 December 2020: Apply for 4900+ Jharkhand Police, SBI, BARC, Indian Army and India Post

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 December 2020 for more than 4900+ vacancies in Jharkhand Police, State Bank of India (SBI), Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Indian Army and India Post Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Jharkhand Police

Post Name: Instructor Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 12 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Army

Post Name: MTS, Cook, Driver and Other Posts

Vacancies: 85

Last Date: 01 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Engineer, Manager, AM, DM and Other Posts

Vacancies: 452

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 4299

Last Date: 20 January 2021