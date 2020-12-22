Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 December 2020: Apply for 4900+ Jharkhand Police, SBI, BARC, Indian Army and India Post

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 22, 2020 17:16 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 December 2020
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 December 2020 for more than 4900+ vacancies in Jharkhand Police, State Bank of India (SBI), Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Indian Army and India Post Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Jharkhand Police

Post Name: Instructor Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 12 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Army

Post Name: MTS, Cook, Driver and Other Posts

Vacancies: 85

Last Date: 01 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Engineer, Manager, AM, DM and Other Posts

Vacancies: 452

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 4299

Last Date: 20 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

