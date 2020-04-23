Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 April 2020: Apply for 4000+ Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, PPSC, BPSGMCK, TSPSC and UP Postal Circle

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 April 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC), Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and UP Postal Circle Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on every working day except Saturday from 28 April to 12 May 2020.

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for Senior Resident, Walk-In on 12 May

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the online application last date for recruitment to the post of Head Master/Head Mistress, Primary Education Officer and Principal due to the rising situation of coronavirus (COVID-19). The online applications for PPSC Recruitment 2020 have been further extended till 1 June 2020 and the online application fee for the same can be submitted by 8 June. Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 April 2020.

Last Date Extended for PPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 544 Principal and other Posts @ppsc.gov.in

BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) has issued notification for the recruitment of 37 posts of Senior Resident, Demonstrator and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 05 May 2020.

BPSGMCK Recruitment 2020 for 37 Senior Resident and other Posts, Apply @bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date online applications due to prevailing situation of COVID-19(CORONA VIRUS) for recruitment to the post of Manager in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service. The online registration date for TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 is further extended till 30 April 2020. Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 March 2020.

Last Date Extended: TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 for 93 Vacancies, Apply Online by 30 April @tspsc.gov.in

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last Date has been extended by the India Post for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak due to coronavirus outbreak. Candidates who have not applied yet for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 can apply to the posts through the online mode. UP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be received by 7 May 2020.