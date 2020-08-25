Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 August 2020: Apply for 4600+ BPSC, NHM Maharashtra, WCD Gujarat, AASL and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 August 2020 for 4600+ more than vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL), Women & Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat, National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL)
Post Name: Transition Commander/Commander (P1)
Vacancies: 18
Last Date: 18 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Associate Professor (Civil Engg) Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 11 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra
Post Name: MO Ayush, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 26 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Women & Child Development Department, Gujarat
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 3780
Last Date: 13 September 2020