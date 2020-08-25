Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 August 2020: Apply for 4600+ BPSC, NHM Maharashtra, WCD Gujarat, AASL and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 August 2020 for 4600+ more than vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL), Women & Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat, National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL)

Post Name: Transition Commander/Commander (P1)

Vacancies: 18

Last Date: 18 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Associate Professor (Civil Engg) Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 11 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra

Post Name: MO Ayush, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 350

Last Date: 26 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Women & Child Development Department, Gujarat

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 3780

Last Date: 13 September 2020