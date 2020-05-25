Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 May 2020: Apply for 1800+ Assam Police, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Kerala PSC, RIMS Imphal and NHM Assam

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 May 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Assam Police, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal and National Health Mission (NHM) Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Online Application Link has been activated at the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) website.i.e. 25 May 2020 for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. The direct link of application is given below.

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Online Application Activated @slprbassam.in for 1081 Vacancies of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Other Posts

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Public Health Worker and Field Worker. A total of 577 vacancies are available out of which 379 are for Field Worker (Man) and remaining 198 vacancies for Public Health Worker Posts.VMC has invited applications through online mode. Eligible and interested can apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation through the official website vmc.gov.in from 25 May 2020. The last date to apply for VMC Recruitment on or before 31 May 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 577 Public Health Worker and Field Worker Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 June 2020.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 125 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online by 24 June

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for the OT Technician and Lab Technician posts. Interested persons can apply for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 27 May 2020.

RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 OT Technician and Lab Technician Posts

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam has invited applications for the Research Scientist and Sr. Laboratory Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply for National Health Mission (NHM) Assam Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 29 May 2020.