Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Online Application Activated @slprbassam.in for 1081 Vacancies of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Other Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link has been activated at the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) website.i.e. 25 May 2020 for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. The direct link of application is given below.

The online procedure for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 will continue till 25 June 2020. All candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other essential details regarding the latest Assam Police Jobs 2020 below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 25 June 2020

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Forester 1 - 144 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 - 11 Posts

Forest Guard - 812 Posts

Surveyor - 35 Posts

Mahut - 28 Posts

Carpenter - 1 Post

Driver - 50 Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Forester 1 - Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any Examination declared equivalent by the Government.

Stenographer Grade 3 - Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.

Forest Guard - 10+2 or equivalent

Surveyor - HSLC or equivalent

Mahut - Class VIII or equivalent and must have a minimum of 3 (three) years experience in elephant upkeeping.

Carpenter - HSLC or equivalent examination passed and must have trade certificate from recognized Institution.

Driver - HSLC or equivalent examination passed and must have valid four wheeler driving license issued by the any Competent Authority of Assam.

Age Limit for Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Other Posts

Forester-I& Stenographer Grade III: 21 years to 38 years

Forest Guard, Surveyor, Mahut, Carpenter &Driver: 18 to 38 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 May to 25 June 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.