Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Online Application Activated @slprbassam.in for 1081 Vacancies of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Other Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link has been activated at the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) website.i.e. 25 May 2020 for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. The direct link of application is given below.
The online procedure for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 will continue till 25 June 2020. All candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other essential details regarding the latest Assam Police Jobs 2020 below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 May 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 25 June 2020
Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Forester 1 - 144 Posts
Stenographer Grade 3 - 11 Posts
Forest Guard - 812 Posts
Surveyor - 35 Posts
Mahut - 28 Posts
Carpenter - 1 Post
Driver - 50 Posts
Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Forester 1 - Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any Examination declared equivalent by the Government.
- Stenographer Grade 3 - Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institutions affiliated to a recognized University with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography.
- Forest Guard - 10+2 or equivalent
- Surveyor - HSLC or equivalent
- Mahut - Class VIII or equivalent and must have a minimum of 3 (three) years experience in elephant upkeeping.
- Carpenter - HSLC or equivalent examination passed and must have trade certificate from recognized Institution.
- Driver - HSLC or equivalent examination passed and must have valid four wheeler driving license issued by the any Competent Authority of Assam.
Age Limit for Forest Guard, Forester, Driver & Other Posts
Forester-I& Stenographer Grade III: 21 years to 38 years
Forest Guard, Surveyor, Mahut, Carpenter &Driver: 18 to 38 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 May to 25 June 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.