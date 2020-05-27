Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 May 2020: Apply for 800+ BCECE, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, CIMFR, RDPR Karnataka and VMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 May 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar (AIIMS), CSIR- Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Rural Development and Panchayat Department Government of Karnataka and Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

BCECE Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last Date has been extended till 10 June 2020 due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and continuous lockdown period since 25 March 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar (AIIMS) has invited applications for the Faculty (Group A) posts. Eligible candidates can apply forAll India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar (AIIMS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 18 June 2020.

CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 July 2020.

Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Documentation Expert, Monitoring & Evaluation Expert, Management Information System Consultant, District Project Manager and MIS Consultant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Public Health Worker and Field Worker. A total of 577 vacancies are available out of which 379 are for Field Worker (Man) and remaining 198 vacancies for Public Health Worker Posts.VMC has invited applications through online mode. Eligible and interested can apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation through the official website vmc.gov.in from 25 May 2020. The last date to apply for VMC Recruitment on or before 31 May 2020.