Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 October 2020: Apply for 7000+ NHIDCL, HPSSC, RMLH, UCO Bank and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 October 2020 for 7000+ more than vacancies in Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Post Name: MO and GDMO Posts

Vacancies: 13

Last Date: 05 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU)

Post Name: PRO, Security Officer, Statistical Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 23

Last Date: 02 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name: Yoga & Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 24 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: PO/MT Posts

Vacancies: 3517

Last Date: 11 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Punjab

Post Name: Teacher (Master) Posts

Vacancies: 3704

Last Date: 03 November 2020