Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 December 2020: Apply for 7200+ GSECL, OSSSC, DMHO Kurnool, NHM Haryana and CIMFR
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 29 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 December 2020 for more than 7200+ vacancies in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), District Medical and Health Office (DMOH) Kurnool, National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana and CSIR - Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: District Medical and Health Office (DMOH), Kurnool
Post Name: Paramedical Opthalmic Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 02 January 2021
4. Organization: CSIR - Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR)
Post Name: Project Assistant & Project Associate- I Posts
Vacancies: 76
Last Date: 15 January 2021
3. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL)
Post Name: Nurse, Radiology-Cum-Pathology Technician, Lab Tester and Instrument Mechanic Posts
Vacancies: 78
Last Date: 19 January 2021
2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana
Post Name: MLHPs cum CHOs Posts
Vacancies: 671
Last Date: 31 January 2021
1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Post Name: Nursing Officer Posts
Vacancies: 6432
Last Date: 12 January 2021