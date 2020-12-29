Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 December 2020: Apply for 7200+ GSECL, OSSSC, DMHO Kurnool, NHM Haryana and CIMFR

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 29 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Dec 29, 2020 17:56 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2020 17:30 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 December 2020 for more than 7200+ vacancies in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), District Medical and Health Office (DMOH) Kurnool, National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana and CSIR - Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Medical and Health Office (DMOH), Kurnool

Post Name: Paramedical Opthalmic Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 02 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: CSIR - Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR)

Post Name: Project Assistant & Project Associate- I Posts

Vacancies: 76

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL)

Post Name: Nurse, Radiology-Cum-Pathology Technician, Lab Tester and Instrument Mechanic Posts

Vacancies: 78

Last Date: 19 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana

Post Name: MLHPs cum CHOs Posts

Vacancies: 671

Last Date: 31 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Nursing Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6432

Last Date: 12 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

