Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 April 2021: Apply for 2000+ PPSC, PSSSB, OPSC, NHAI and Other
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 April 2021 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Other Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
Post Name: Deputy Manager Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 28 May 2021
4. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: Technical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 20 May 2021
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 186
Last Date: 22 June 2021
2. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 612
Last Date: 27 May 2021
1. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
Post Name: JE, Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 1046
Last Date: 19 May 2021