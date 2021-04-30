Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 April 2021: Apply for 2000+ PPSC, PSSSB, OPSC, NHAI and Other

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 13:34 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 April 2021 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Other Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Post Name: Deputy Manager Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: Technical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 186

Last Date: 22 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 612

Last Date: 27 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: JE, Section Officer and Sub Divisional Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 1046

Last Date: 19 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
