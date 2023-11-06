Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-6 November 2023: Apply Online for 70000+ Various Jobs @BPSC (Teacher), Railway, HAL, APSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 November 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations including BPSC (Teacher), Railway, HAL, APSC and Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 November 2023 for 70000+ Various Jobs Check All Details Here

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 November 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have a golden chance to apply for 70000+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 November 2023. One of the major job attractions for today is 69,706 Teacher vacancies for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12).

You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

More than 70000+ jobs including Teacher, Chief Manager, Manager, Junior Engineer and others have been released today.

These jobs have been released by leading organisations of the country including Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, HAL, BPSC, APSC and others.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023 for 64 Vacancies

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has invited online applications for the Sub-Inspector post. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 for 67 Posts

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Southern Railway has invited online applications for 67 various posts on its official website. Candidates having 10th/12th/Graduation with additional sports achievements can apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 27, 2023.

HAL Recruitment 2023 For 85 Posts

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for 85 posts including Chief Manager, Manager and others on its official website. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website on or before November 30, 2023.

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 For 264 Posts

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified for 264 Junior Engineer vacancies in different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical. These positions are available under the Public Health Engineering Department in the state. Closing date of application for these posts is December 5, 2023.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 For 69,706 Posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the online application dates for the 2nd Phase of Bihar Teacher recruitment. A total of 69,706 vacancies are announced for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12). The BPSC TRE 2.0 exam 2023 will be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2023.

