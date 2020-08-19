Top Journalism Colleges in India

Are Arnab Goswami, Ravish Kumar or Rajeep Sardesai your heroes? Are you planning to be the next voice of the Nation but not sure where to start? To get started, you can check out the top 5 Journalism Colleges in India and also understand how they can help you build a great career in Journalism.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

Established in the year 1965, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication is one of the premier journalism and mass communication colleges in India. It is funded and promoted by the Government of India. The institute has 5 regional centres at Aizwal in Mizoram, Amravati in Maharashtra, Dhenkanal in Odisha, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir and Kottayam in Kerala. It offers an array of postgraduate diploma courses in the disciplines such as print journalism, photo journalism, radio journalism, television journalism, development communication, communication research, advertising and public relations. The admission to these courses is made on the basis of the IIMC Entrance Exam.

AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC)

AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre was established in 1982 and since then has proved itself to be one of the best mass communication and journalism colleges in India. AJKMCRC is one of the few institutes in the country that offers postgraduate and doctoral level programmes in journalism as opposed to the postgraduate diploma offered by a majority of other institutions. The institute offers academic programmes in domains such as Mass Communication, Convergent Journalism, Development Communication, Visual Effects and Animation. The admission to these courses is made on the basis of the JMI entrance exam.

Asian College of Journalism

The Asian College of Journalism was first founded in the year in 1994 in Bangalore. It was later shifted to Chennai in the year 2000. The institute offers one-year postgraduate diploma courses in a range of journalism disciplines. Admissions to the courses offered at the institute are offered on the basis of entrance exam conducted by the institute. Students can specialize in programmes on reporting, writing & editing, tools of the modern journalist, key issues in journalism, media perspectives, the media, law and society with specialisations in areas of print, new media, television and radio.

Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore (IIJNM)

Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media Bangalore was established in the year 2001. The institute has developed its curriculum in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York. Admissions to different programmes at IIJNM are offered on the basis of the IIJNM entrance test followed by a personal interview. Students can take up journalism courses in specialized fields like print, television, radio and online/multimedia journalism.

Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication

Founded in the year 1990, the Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication is a part of Symbiosis International University. The SIMC campus is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The institute is well known for its full-time postgraduate programmes of MBA and Master of Mass Communication. The different specialisations offered in these courses include brand communications, public relations, marketing and media analytics, media management, journalism, audio visual. Admission to different courses can be secured through SIMC entrance exam.

So folks, these were the top 5 journalism colleges in India that can help you build a bright career in Journalism.