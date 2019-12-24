Top 5 of the day–24 December 2019, Vacancies OSSC, Nabarangpur District, DHAJ Punjab, MKU, CBPBU and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Nabarangpur District, Department of Home Affairs and Justice Punjab (DHAJ Punjab), Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker on contractual basis. A total of 201 vacancies are notified under Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development.

Nabarangpur District has invited applications for the Medical Officer, Rehabilitation Worker and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Nabarangpur District Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 January 2020.

Department of Home Affairs and Justice Punjab (DHAJ Punjab) has invited applications for the Law Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for Department of Home Affairs and Justice Punjab (DHAJ Punjab) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 January 2020.

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has invited applications for the Guest Faculty posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 December 2019.

Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU) has invited applications for the Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University (CBPBU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.

