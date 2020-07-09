Top 5 International Universities offering Free Online Courses

Top Universities around the world are offering free online courses for the learner to enable them engage in continuous learning process. Find out some of the best courses that you might want to learn to enhance your skills. Utilise the time at home to pursue your passion as these top Universities offer free courses for the aspirants. Know complete details about the Universities and popular courses being offered by them:-

List of Top 5 Universities offering Online courses

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT which is the stalwart in its domain is one of the highly prestigious Universities offering numerous free online courses in the field of Mathematics, Science, IT and others. MIT has scored 1st rank in the most recent QS World University Rankings. Some popular courses offered by MIT are:

Number theory I: It is a graduate-level course that would help the learners understand concepts and theory of algebraic expressions and analytic number theory.

Microeconomic Theory and Public Policy: For aspirants keen on learning economics, this is one of the best online courses that talks about the uses of microeconomic theory to analyze public policy. One added boon is that candidates are free to learn the course at their own pace.

4. Michigan State University

Michigan State University is another top University that has been established around 150 years ago with an aim to spread knowledge and best curriculum among the global learners. The MSU has forged enduring partnerships to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to academicians. Find out popular courses offered through its online medium:-

Become a Journalist: If you wish to study Journalism, this is one of the best courses where pressing need of journalism’s impact on social and issues and trends is being taught. Learn best practices and ethical standards for newsgathering processes though this free online course.

Getting Started With Music Theory: If you are a music aficionado, this course is a real treat for you offered by MSU. Get introduced with the elements of music theory and explore all about the pitch, rhythm, meter, notation, scales, keys, key signatures, meter signatures, triads, seventh chords, and basic harmony.

Write Your First Novel: Book Lovers, who wish to turn their stories into another novel should enroll for this free course as MSU offers an opportunity to learn how to write and complete a full-length novel of 50,000 words. Your dedication and hardwork will land you up with a complete manuscript at the end of the course.

3. California Institute of the Arts

One of the best Universities in the domain of Art and Design as per the QS World University Ranking, it offers free courses in some really creative areas such as:-

Sharpened Visions: A Poetry Workshop: If you want to learn the art of writing and understanding poetry in short-span, enroll for this 10 hour course where you will learn about range of poems written by modern and contemporary poets. At the end of the course, you will also get the golden opportunity to compose and write your own poems. Not only this, professionals will you feedback on your art.

Character Design for Video Games: Want to create successful character designs that can be applied to video games? This is a fun and engaging online course where aspirants willing to learn animation in film and TV as well as games with drawing ability can craft their own character and become famous too.

2. Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Tech University is another widely and highly regarded Universities in USA that is offering free online courses at present to ensure that the aspirants get hands on learning new skills. Find out about a few online courses that you can pursue at home:-

Data Analytics in Business: Whether you are a part of e-Business, or offline business, Data Analytics is the big daddy that needs to be analyzed with precision for the growth and prosperity of the business. This course helps you to understand data and business analytics and gives you the opportunity to apply these business analytics algorithms and methodologies to real-world business datasets.

Innovation Leadership: Leadership is not just a word but a crucial sub-set of professional life which one understand to excel in the professional life. Enrol for this six-week course to become an innovation leader.

1. Harvard University

Harvard University which is one of the top Universities is currently offering more than 600 free online courses. So do not miss this opportunity when you can get a taste of an Ivy League education for free while sitting at home. Few of their courses which are in demand are:

Shakespeare’s Life and Work: Whether you are a William Shakespeare fan or not, this course will make you fall in love with the artist. Learn about his plays, biography over the course of four weeks. In addition explore about Elizabethan and Jacobean history and modern performance in this course.

Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster: This is one of the best courses available online if you wish to learn the principles guiding humanitarian response to modern emergencies, and the challenges faced in the field today.

For more online courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and get all updated related to the new courses being launched, online platforms and what to study at home to make the most of the Lockdown period.