Try Solving This Tricky Math Puzzle In 21 Seconds Without Saying Aww

Tricky Math Puzzle (for Students and Adults): Do you also love cute animals? Do you like solving tricky puzzles and riddles? If your answer to either of these questions is Yes, then this puzzle is for YOU to solve! Try to solve this in 21 seconds without saying Aww and prove that you have a high IQ!

Try Solving This Funny but Tricky Math Puzzle In 21 Seconds Without Saying Aww

Cute and Tricky Math Puzzles for Students (and Adults): Participating in Math puzzles and riddles not only benefits our cognitive health but also provides entertainment and refreshment. It is an experience similar to embarking on an exciting adventure. And what better than these tricky puzzles and riddles also being cute? These tricky Math brain-teasers have a remarkable capacity to enhance cognitive abilities, particularly critical thinking skills. These enhance our skills to think out of the box to find out the answer.

The satisfaction derived from solving a puzzle fills us with a sense of accomplishment and pride! Engaging in such activities makes learning enjoyable and interactive, motivating students to explore innovative approaches to challenges. By conquering puzzles, students develop confidence, fostering a positive attitude towards math. Additionally, these exercises sharpen their tricky reasoning and analytical skills, which are vital for success in various academic and real-life scenarios. Therefore, both students and adults should embrace Math puzzles and riddles because they cultivate critical thinking, improve problem-solving skills, and deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts.

So, whether you are a grade 6 student, a college student pursuing undergraduate studies, or a parent, I encourage you to tackle this mind-boggling tricky math puzzle and give your brain a quick jolt.

The Math puzzle given below is based on simple Mathematical principles of Algebra and logic. It does not matter if you are in classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 or a college graduate. It is even better if you are a parent to a student because you two can pair up and try to solve this puzzle in a team. Anyone and everyone can try their hands at solving this tricky maths puzzle! Check the question below: The weight of a Cat and Dog combined is 24 kg. The combined weight of a cat and a rabbit is 10 kg. The weight of dog and a rabbit together is 20 kg. Find out the total weight of the cat, dog and rabbit combined. Simple and Cute, right? Come on, quickly take out your pen-paper and calculator and try to solve this tricky Maths Algebra puzzle. Remember, you must solve this within 21 seconds!

HINT 1: The weight for each animal is given in combination with the other. Note down all three pairs and their total weight.

HINT 2: Algebraic equations with variables can be solved by finding the value of one variable and substituting it in other equations.

LAST and FINAL HINT: Find out the weight of each cute animal one by one and add it to geth the toal weight!

The correct answer is 27 kg!

Cute and Tricky Maths Puzzle Solution

Cat + Rabbit = 10 kg - eq 1 Dog + Rabbit = 20 kg - eq 2 Dog + Cat = 24 kg - eq 3 Upon subtracting eq 3 from eq 2, we get: Cat - Rabbit = 4 kg - eq 4 Now, Adding eq 4 to eq 1, we get: 2 Cat = 14 kg Therefore, Cat = 7 kg Now, since the cat weights 7 kg, Upon substituting the values in eq 1, we get: Weight of rabbit = 3 kg Again, putting in the values, we find the weight of dog = 17 kg Therefore, the total weight of all 3 animals is 27 kg.

