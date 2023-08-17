How would you go from 98 to 720 using just one letter? - Only Intelligent Minds Can Solve This in 10 Seconds

Tricky Maths riddle for kids and adults. Only intelligent minds can solve this in 10 seconds. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve this Maths riddle and check how genius you are

Kids can develop critical thinking skills and problem solving skills in many ways, solving interesting Maths riddles is one of them. Kids' understanding can be expanded greatly by using math riddles. Math riddles for kids are a fun and challenging way for youngsters to exercise their brain power, which is good for both their physical and mental well-being.

Try and solve the below riddle in 10 seconds.

Riddle: How would you go from 98 to 720 using just one letter?

Your time starts now…..

.

.

.

1

.

.

.

2

.

.

.

3

.

.

.

4

.

.

.

5

Five seconds remaining

.

.

.

6

.

.

.

7

.

.

.

8

.

.

.

9

.

.

.

10

The purpose of this puzzle is only to sharpen students' knowledge and analytical skills. You must also adhere to the instructions and advice given by teachers if you want to excel in the class.

