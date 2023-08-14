Tricky Science Puzzle: Solve This Crossword in 60 Seconds

Science Puzzle for School Kids : This riddle with answers is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Logical Science Puzzle for Students: Crossword puzzles are word games that are played within grids of square or rectangular shape. These are of different types. For example, in some cases, you have to fill in single letters to create words. Others involve finding words in a completely filled square or rectangle. The words can be arranged vertically or horizontally. A similar mini-crossword puzzle you find here is based on basic knowledge of Physics terminologies. Solve this puzzle, and we will tell you what each word means.

Science Mini Crossword Puzzle

Learning any concept while playing is the best way to gain knowledge. Below is a mini crossword puzzle that will help you understand certain terminologies in Physics. We dare you to find these five words in the below-mentioned puzzle within 60 seconds. Are you ready? Lets start!

1 Motion 2 Law 3 Physics 4 Lambda 5 Optics







A O P T I C S V I H I A D G Z D Y U E T M U N S W R V O R O I Q O D T E Y C R T Y I R Q S A P O O P S D F G H N I T Y U I J K L A M B D A L O E F Z P X Z T W G H L A W

Did You Find All the Terms?

Let us now check the answer. The solved puzzle is given below. Check the words.

A O P T I C S V I H I A D G Z D Y U E T M U N S W R V O R O I Q O D T E Y C R T Y I R Q S A P O O P S D F G H N I T Y U I J K L A M B D A L O E F Z P X Z T W G H L A W

Optics is the branch of physics that studies the behaviour, properties, and interactions of light, including its reflection, refraction, diffraction, and polarisation.

Physics is the branch of science that involves the scientific study of matter, energy, and the fundamental forces that govern the behaviour of the universe.

Lambda: It is a Greek alphabet represented by ‘λ’. In physics, it is used to denote wavelength.

Motion is the change of position of an object with respect to time.

Law: This term has various meanings, but in physics, it is a consistent and fundamental relationship observed in nature.

