TS SET Hall Ticket 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at online.telanganaset.org, Check Exam Pattern

TS SET Hall Ticket 2023 Out: PGRR Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2023) admit card on the official website online.telanganaset.org. Download TS SET Hall Ticket 2023 here.

TS SET Hall Ticket 2023 Download : PGRR Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2023) admit card today i.e. October 20, 2023 on its official website. It is noted that the Telangana SET examination is scheduled to be held on October 28, 29, and 30, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2023) can download their admit card from the official website-online.telanganaset.org.

TS SET Hall Ticket: Link To Download

To download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. However, the admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Direct Link To Download: TS SET Hall Ticket 2023





The Telangana SET hall ticket will provide you all the details including the exam center, exam schedule and other updates regarding the TS-SET 2023.

To download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2023, you will have to provide your login credential sincluding Application No./Password and security key to the link on the home page. You can download the admit card after following the steps given below from the official website.

How To Download: TS SET Hall Ticket 2023

Visit the official website of The Telangana State Eligibility Test Department-telanganaset.org.

Go to the Latest Updates Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘Hall Tickets:TS-SET-2023:Click Here for Download Hall Tickets New Blink ' available on the home page.

Now you will have to provide your login credentials to the link in a new window.

You will get your admit card in a new window.

Download TS SET Hall Ticket 2023 and save the same for your future reference.

TS SET Hall Ticket 2023Exam Timings

The TS SET Exam 2023 will be conduted on October 28,29,30, 2023 across the state. Exam will be held for the duration of 2 hr for each paper and there will be 120 Questions in each Paper. According to the notification, candidates will have to appear for the concerned subject including total 29 subjects of specialization during the test. You are advised to check the details notification in this regards.