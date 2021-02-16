TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Staff Nurse Post @spsc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

TSPSC Provisional Result 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for the Staff Nurse Post against Notification. No. 57/2017on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Staff Nurse posts can check their result from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has earlier uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates on the basis of Written Examination held on 11/03/2018 for the Post of Staff Nurse in DPH&FW and TVVP vide Notification No. 57/2017.

As per the notification released, after that some objections were received from the candidates on Weightage Marks awarded by DPH & FW Department, the received objections were forwarded to DPH & FW Department. Based on the revised Service Weightage Marks received from DPH & FW Department and TVVP, the Merit list is revised.

Now all provisionally selected candidates will have to appear for next document verification round as per the selection process for the Staff Nurse Post against Notification. No. 57/2017.

TSPSC will conduct the verification of certificates from 24/02/2021 to 03/03/2021. All such candidates qualified will have to produce their original documents as mentioned in the notification. Commission will release the details schedule for document verification on 17/02/2021.Candidates can check the list of provisionally selected candidates on the official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Staff Nurse Post