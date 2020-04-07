Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 21 Typist, Typist-Copyist, Process Server Posts by 18 April

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020: Tumkur District Court, Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Typist, Typist-Copyist, Process Server. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 16 March 2020

Last Date for submission of application for Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020: 18 April 2020

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Typist: 7 Posts

Typist-Copyist: 3 Posts

Process Server: 11 Posts

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Typist, Typist-Copyist:₹21400-500-22400-550-24600-600-27000-650-29600-750- 32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-42000 per month

Process Server: ₹19950-450-20400-500-22400-550-24600-600-27000-650- 29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-37900 per month

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates may apply through the online mode on or before 18 April 2020. Candidates can check the provided links for reference.

Tumkur District Court Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 100/-

