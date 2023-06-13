UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam.

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023

The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to the commerce exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in UGC NET Commerce paper.

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus

Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates

Some of topics that are asked in UGC NET Commerce paper 2023 are listed below

Topic Name Accounting Return on Captial Employee HRM- Leadership Partnership Accounting Types of Market Logistic Management Online payments Environmental Audit International Business Revenue Curves Business Environment Wilcoxen test Liquidating and Partnership Inferior Goods Income Tax- Clubbing of Income Agriculture Income Balance Sheets Credit Rating Types of Demand Perfect Competition Elasticty of Demand Balance of Payment International Trade and Business Captial Asset Arranging Sequence Substitution and Income effect Marketing – Profounder of Marketing theories RBI Monoplay Financial Management Fund Regulator Calculating Return on Capital Employed Statistics Numericals

UGC NET 2023 Commerce: Questions and Important Topics

Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.

Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination

Business Economics

Accounting and Auditing

FDI policy

Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP

Income Tax

Legal Aspects of Business

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis Previous Years Questions

