UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam.
|
UGC NET Exam
|
Important Dates
|
June 13 to June 17, 2023
|
June 19 to June 22, 2023
UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023
The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to the commerce exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in UGC NET Commerce paper.
Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.
Some of topics that are asked in UGC NET Commerce paper 2023 are listed below
|
Topic Name
|Accounting
|Return on Captial Employee
|HRM- Leadership
|Partnership Accounting
|Types of Market
|Logistic Management
|Online payments
|Environmental Audit
|International Business
|Revenue Curves
|Business Environment
|Wilcoxen test
|Liquidating and Partnership
|Inferior Goods
|Income Tax- Clubbing of Income
|Agriculture Income
|Balance Sheets
|Credit Rating
|Types of Demand
|Perfect Competition
|Elasticty of Demand
|Balance of Payment
|International Trade and Business
|Captial Asset
|Arranging Sequence
|Substitution and Income effect
|Marketing – Profounder of Marketing theories
|RBI
|Monoplay
|Financial Management
|Fund Regulator
|Calculating Return on Capital Employed
|Statistics Numericals
UGC NET 2023 Commerce: Questions and Important Topics
Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.
Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination
- Business Economics
- Accounting and Auditing
- FDI policy
- Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP
- Income Tax
- Legal Aspects of Business
UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis Previous Years Questions
Here we have tabulated some of the topics that were asked in the UGC NET December 2022 cycle
|
Topic
|
Sub Topics
|
Accounting and Auditing
|
Inflation
Public Limited Company
|
Business Economics
|
Monopoly
Perfect Competition
|
Business Finance
|
Capital Structure
|
Business Management and Human Resource Management
|
Span of Management
|
Business Environment and International Business
|
Foreign direct investment
Foreign portfolio investment
Calculation of BEP
Calculation of VC
|
Marketing Management
|
Marketing Mix
Cash Cows
|
Legal Aspects of Business
|
RTI Act
|
Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning
|
Income Tax Returns (1 & 2)
Items included in section 17(1) of IT Act
|
|
Business Statistics and Research Methods
|
Binomial Distribution and its Properties
|
Banking and Financial Institutions
|
Money Market
Capital Market
Government Securities Market