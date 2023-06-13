UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam. 

Important Dates

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Exam

June 13 to June 17, 2023

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam

June 19 to June 22, 2023

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis 2023

The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to the commerce exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in UGC NET Commerce paper.

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus

Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

 

Some of topics that are asked in UGC NET Commerce paper 2023 are listed below

Topic Name
Accounting
Return on Captial Employee
HRM- Leadership
Partnership Accounting
Types of Market
Logistic Management
Online payments
Environmental Audit
International Business
Revenue Curves
Business Environment
Wilcoxen test
Liquidating and Partnership
Inferior Goods
Income Tax- Clubbing of Income
Agriculture Income
Balance Sheets
Credit Rating
Types of Demand
Perfect Competition
Elasticty of Demand
Balance of Payment
International Trade and Business
Captial Asset
Arranging Sequence
Substitution and Income effect
Marketing – Profounder of Marketing theories
RBI
Monoplay
Financial Management
Fund Regulator
Calculating Return on Capital Employed
Statistics Numericals

UGC NET 2023 Commerce: Questions and Important Topics

Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.

Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination

  • Business Economics
  • Accounting and Auditing
  • FDI policy
  • Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP
  • Income Tax
  • Legal Aspects of Business

 

UGC NET Commerce Exam Analysis Previous Years Questions 

Here we have tabulated some of the topics that were asked in the UGC NET December 2022 cycle 

Topic

Sub Topics

Accounting and Auditing

Inflation

Public Limited Company

Business Economics

Monopoly

Perfect Competition

Business Finance

Capital Structure

Business Management and Human Resource Management

Span of Management

Business Environment and International Business

Foreign direct investment

Foreign portfolio investment

Calculation of BEP

Calculation of VC

Marketing Management

Marketing Mix

Cash Cows

Legal Aspects of Business

RTI Act

Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning

Income Tax Returns (1 & 2)

Items included in section 17(1) of IT Act

Marketing Management

Marketing Mix

Cash Cows

Business Statistics and Research Methods

Binomial Distribution and its Properties

Banking and Financial Institutions

Money Market

Capital Market

Government Securities Market

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in UGC NET Commerce?

No, there will no negative marking in any of the paper of UGC NET 2023.

How many will be there in UGC NET Commerce Paper?

A total of 100 questions will be asked in UGC NET Commerce Paper and each question will carry 2 marks.

What is the latest pattern for UGC NET 2023?

The UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be given a total of 3 hours without any break to complete both the papers

