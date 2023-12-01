Quick Links

UK Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Home Science Model Paper UK Board 2024: View and download the latest UK Board Class 10 home science sample paper 2024 here in PDF format.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Dec 1, 2023, 17:24 IST
Get the direct link to download Class 10 Home Science Model paper for UK Board
Get the direct link to download Class 10 Home Science Model paper for UK Board

UBSE UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 2024: The current session year is approaching its end, and the exams are on the horizon. The Uttarakhand Board is one of the foremost education bodies in India and conducts the annual exams at the end of the term. 

The syllabus has already been released for students' convenience, and now the UK board has made the official model papers available. You can check here and download the free PDF of the UBSE home science sample paper 2024.

Home Science (045) is a major subject in UK Board class 10 and is essential to pass for all students who have opted for it. Home science is fun to learn but requires consistent practice as it is an application-based subject. Students learn various things about maintaining a home, cooking, hygiene, money management, safety, sociology, healthy family dynamics, fabrics etc.

A great way to deepen your hold on the concepts and practice home science is to solve the latest UK board home science class 10 model paper.

You can download the Uttarakhand board home science sample paper 2024 class 10 in the following sections, along with related study resources like the syllabus.

UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 2024

UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 1

UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 2

UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 3

View and download the full Uttarakhand Board 2024 home science model paper below.

UK Board Class 10th Home Science Sample Paper 2024 PDF

Related:

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept