UBSE UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 2024: The current session year is approaching its end, and the exams are on the horizon. The Uttarakhand Board is one of the foremost education bodies in India and conducts the annual exams at the end of the term.
The syllabus has already been released for students' convenience, and now the UK board has made the official model papers available. You can check here and download the free PDF of the UBSE home science sample paper 2024.
Home Science (045) is a major subject in UK Board class 10 and is essential to pass for all students who have opted for it. Home science is fun to learn but requires consistent practice as it is an application-based subject. Students learn various things about maintaining a home, cooking, hygiene, money management, safety, sociology, healthy family dynamics, fabrics etc.
A great way to deepen your hold on the concepts and practice home science is to solve the latest UK board home science class 10 model paper.
You can download the Uttarakhand board home science sample paper 2024 class 10 in the following sections, along with related study resources like the syllabus.
UK Board Class 10th Home Science Model Paper 2024
View and download the full Uttarakhand Board 2024 home science model paper below.
UK Board Class 10th Home Science Sample Paper 2024 PDF
