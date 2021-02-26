UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 Admit Card 2021 Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Forest Conservator Call Letter Here, Exam from 2 March

UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 Admit Card 2021 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the UKPSC ACF 2021 Prelims can appear for the mains exam from 2 to 6 March 2021. The admit cards for mains exam can be downloaded through ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Mains Examination 2019 Call Letter can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Click on UKPSC ACF Mains2019 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Security Key, Enter Security Key and click on the submit button. UKPSC ACF Mains2019 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download UKPSC ACF Mains2019 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 Admit Card 2021

Download UKPSC ACF Mains 2019 Exam Schedule 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 45 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF). The candidates can check the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) subject wise schedule in the provided link. The UKPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mains 2021 will be of 775 Marks consisting of General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, 1st and 2nd Optional Subject and Interview. The candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 35% marks on Hindi Language paper.

