UKPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for ARO, Translator and Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here

UKPSC Various Vacancy Main Exam Admit Card has been uploaded at Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Website.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Easy Steps to download admit card and details here.

UKPSC Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Asst Librarian. All those who applied for UKPSC Recruitment 2018 can download the call letter through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the recruitment exam for the aforesaid posts from 24 to 26 July at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UKPSC Various Vacancy Main Exam Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UKPSC Admit Card 2021 for ARO, Translator and Other Posts recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Login with your ID and Password. Then, Click on the My application link and the select the year 2018 and post name. Click on Tick in the Application ID. Then, Click on UKPSC Admit Card 2021 Download Link. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UKPSC Admit Card 2021 for various Posts and save it for future reference.

Download UKPSC Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts

A total of 65 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 56 are for Review Officer, 6 are for Translator, 2 are for Typist and 1 for Assistant Librarian. Candidates can download UKPSC Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

Highlights:

Mains Exam Date: 24 to 26 July 2021

Admit Card Release Date: 10 July 2021

Admit Card Status: Activated

Vacancies: 65

