UKPSC Group C Screening Test 2021 Date OUT @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Special Subordinate Education Services Admit Card & Updates Here

UKPSC Group C Screening Test 2021 Date: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification regarding the commencement of screening test (objective type) for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020. All such candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice released by UKPSC, the commission has scheduled the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 on 23 March 2021 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

A total of 571 candidates shall be recruited for the post of Lecturer through this exam.The selection will be done on the basis of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020. The exam will be of 200 Marks for 3 hours for 200 questions. The candidates can check the subject wise syllabus for the exam in the provided link given below.

Download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020 Syllabus Here

Download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam 2020 Notice

