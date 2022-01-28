JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @sssc.uk.gov.in: 100 Vacancies Notified

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssc.uk.gov.in for 100 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 15:31 IST
UKSSSC Recruitment 2022
UKSSSC Recruitment 2022

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor, Plantation Supervisor, Garden, Food Processing. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. A total of 100 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check important dates, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 March 2022

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department - 78 Posts
  • State Milk Supervisor - 9 Posts
  • Plantation Supervisor - 4  Posts
  • Garden - 1 Post
  • Food Processing - 8 Posts

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:
  • Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department -  Intermediate examination in Agriculture.
  • State Milk Supervisor - Intermediate examination in Agriculture or must possess Indian Dairy Diploma of Indian Council of Agriculture Research.
  • Plantation Supervisor -Intermediate with agriculture/ Science Subject.
  • Garden - Intermediate with 10 years work experience.
  • Food Processing -Intermediate in Science or Agriculture with 1-year Diploma in Food Processing.

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

21 to 42 years 

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. 

Download UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

