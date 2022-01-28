UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @sssc.uk.gov.in: 100 Vacancies Notified

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor, Plantation Supervisor, Garden, Food Processing. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. A total of 100 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check important dates, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 12 March 2022
UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department - 78 Posts
- State Milk Supervisor - 9 Posts
- Plantation Supervisor - 4 Posts
- Garden - 1 Post
- Food Processing - 8 Posts
UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department - Intermediate examination in Agriculture.
- State Milk Supervisor - Intermediate examination in Agriculture or must possess Indian Dairy Diploma of Indian Council of Agriculture Research.
- Plantation Supervisor -Intermediate with agriculture/ Science Subject.
- Garden - Intermediate with 10 years work experience.
- Food Processing -Intermediate in Science or Agriculture with 1-year Diploma in Food Processing.
UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
21 to 42 years
UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.
Download UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
