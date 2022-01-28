UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @sssc.uk.gov.in: 100 Vacancies Notified

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssc.uk.gov.in for 100 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor, Plantation Supervisor, Garden, Food Processing. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. A total of 100 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check important dates, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 12 March 2022

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department - 78 Posts

State Milk Supervisor - 9 Posts

Plantation Supervisor - 4 Posts

Garden - 1 Post

Food Processing - 8 Posts

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department - Intermediate examination in Agriculture.

State Milk Supervisor - Intermediate examination in Agriculture or must possess Indian Dairy Diploma of Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

Plantation Supervisor -Intermediate with agriculture/ Science Subject.

Garden - Intermediate with 10 years work experience.

Food Processing -Intermediate in Science or Agriculture with 1-year Diploma in Food Processing.

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

21 to 42 years

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Download UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 January to 12 March 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.