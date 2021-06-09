UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download JE Mechanic & Other Selection List & Result PDF Here

UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 has been released by Uttrakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission on its website.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in, Download JE Mechanic & Other Selection List & Result PDF Here.

UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional merit list for Junior Engineer (JE) Mechanic & Assistant Food Processing Inspector/ Instructor on its website. All those who appeared in the exam can download UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in.

The merit lists are uploaded in the form of PDF on sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on पदकोड-88.1 पदनाम-मैकेनिककी औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची हेतु क्लिक करें, पदकोड-113.1 पदनाम-सहायक खाद्य प्रसंस्करण निरीक्षक/प्रशिक्षक की औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची हेतु क्लिक करें flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021and save it for future reference.

Download UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 (JE- Mechanical)

Download UKSSSC JE Provisional Merit List 2021 Assistant Food Processing Inspector/ Instructor

Download UKSSSC Merit List PDF

The exam for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) was conducted on 19 May 2019 while for Assistant Food Processing Inspector/Instructor Post, the exam was held on 28 June 2019 at the various exam centre. The candidates can download UKSSSC Merit List by clicking on the above link and all shortlisted candidates are eligible for Document Verification.

Latest Government Jobs:

Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @keralapsc.gov.in for various posts

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 for Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021, Online Application begins from 11 June

CRPF Invites application for Physiotherapists and Nutritionist Posts, CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification @crpf.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff, Apply Online @dsssb.delhi.gov.in