UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @uksssc.in: Sachivalaya Suraksha Samvarg Download Link Here

UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Security Guard (Sachivalaya Suraksha Samvarg) on official website - uksssc.in. All candidates can download UKSSSC Sachivalaya Suraksha Samvarg Admit Card through online mode.

UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can UKSSSC Admit Card through the link:

UKSSSC Security Guard Exam Pattern

No. Of Question - There will be objective-type questions on General Hindi, GK and Other Marks - Each Question will be of 1 Mark. Maximum Mark for this Exam will be 100 Marks. Time - The exam will be of 2 hours.

UKSSSC Security Guard Qualifying Marks

General - 45% OBC - 45% SC - 35% ST - 35%

How to Download UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?