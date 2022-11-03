UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2022-23: Direct link to download PDF

UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Board has released the latest Computer model paper 2023 for its high school students of 2022-23. Download it in PDF from Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Board has released the latest model paper for its high school students appearing for board examinations in 2023. Popularly known as UPMSP, UP Board publishes model papers for the wide array of subjects that it offers to its students in class 10th each year. Considering that UP Board has changed its exam pattern and also reduced the syllabus by 30%, it becomes crucial for students of UPMSP to be well equipped with all the resources provided by the board for the upcoming board examination. Only when students will prepare themselves with the new syllabus and practise for the new question paper pattern will they feel confident.

The course code for Computer in Uttar Pradesh Board of High School or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is 941.

The final written exam would be for 70 marks. Time allotted to attempt the paper is 3 hour 15 minutes. First fifteen minutes are allotted for the students to view the question paper.



The instructions for the exam is included in the model paper for students:

All questions are mandatory.

The marks determined for each question is in front of each question.

The paper has 2 parts.

Part A contains 20 MCQs, the answers for which should be marked on the OMR. Students are instructed not to cut or use eraser or whitener on the OMR.

Part B contains descriptive answers.

In this article, we have provided the complete contents of the model paper along with a direct download link to download UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2023 in PDF format.





Download this UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2022-23.

Since no textbooks or manuals have been determined or prescribed by UPMSP, students should study and prepare using the textbooks and resources prescribed by the school and Uttar Pradesh board of high school and intermediate education.

Students have to stick to the new UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Syllabus 2023 very strictly.

Download UP Board Class 10th Computer Syllabus 2022-23 in PDF Format.

All the best to all candidates!