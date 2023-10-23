UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF of UP Board Class 10th Hindi model paper by UPMSP for the 2024 board exam.

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 Model Papers for the upcoming board exam. These model paper are crucial for the board exam preparations as they help students understand the format based on which the question paper in board exam 2024 will be designed. The model papers or sample papers by UPMSP are based on the latest syllabus. In this article, we have provided the model paper of UP Board Class 10 English. This sample paper covers a wide range of topics and question formats, so students can practice answering different types of questions. Solving the UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2024 will help students in identification of weak areas and focus their revision accordingly.

A serious attempt at solving all questions in the model paper can help students learn to manage their time effectively during the exam.

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Exam Pattern 2023-24

The UP Board Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023-24 will be for a total of 100 marks out of which theory paper will be for 70 marks and internal assessment will be conducted for 30 marks. The question paper pattern will be as follows:

Total marks: 70

Exam duration: 3 hours

The question paper will be divided into two parts:

Part A: Objective Questions (20 marks) - Multiple Choice Questions

Part B: Subjective Questions (50 marks) - Long and short answer questions

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24

Download the complete model paper from the following link: