UP Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Accountancy Paper Tomorrow, Preparation Tips to Score Top Marks

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Exam Preparation Tips: UP Board 2023 Inter exams are ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Accountancy board exam is scheduled on Monday, February 20, 2023. Check this article to know the preparation tips to score 90+ marks in UP Board Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2023.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2023: UP Board Class 12 Accountancy exam is scheduled to be conducted in the morning shift on Monday, February 20, 2023. The exam timing will be from 8 AM to 11.15 AM as it is in the first shift. UP Board Accountancy or Lekhashastra is an important part of the curriculum for the Commerce stream students in UPMSP. Therefore, you must use these important tips in the last moments to perform well in the UP Board Class 12 Accountancy paper 2023.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2023

Time alloted is : 3:15 hrs Maximum marks for the paper 100 Note: First 15 minutes are allotted for the candidates to read the question paper. All questions are compulsory. Question Nos. 1 to 10 are Multiple Choice Types. Question Nos. 11 to 20 are Very short answer types each of which is to be answered within 30 words each. Question Nos. 21 to 26 are Short answer type which are to be answered within 100 words each and Question Nos. 27 to 30 are Long answer types which are to be solved. Marks for each question are indicated against it.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Preparation Tips and Strategy

These exam preparation tips will help you score the best in UP Board Class 12th Accountancy exam and boost your overall performance as well.

1 Accountancy Syllabus 2022-23

Check the syllabus to make sure that you have read all the important topics for the exam.

UP Board Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2022-23

2 Accountancy Model Paper 2023

Instead of trying to learn new things, solve the Model Paper provided by UP Board to have a better hold of your syllabus and its important topics.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2022-23 (English)

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2022-23 (Hindi)

3 Check the latest exam preparation instructions that the UPMSP has shared for the first time for the candidates of UP Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023. Make sure that you are aware of the new exam pattern. Making any mistake in the OMR Sheet might cost you your marks.

Check: UP Board Exam 2023: New Exam Pattern for Class 12, OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines