UP Board Class 12 Civics Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Civics Model Paper 2024: UPMSP has published the 2024 12th class model paper for all academic streams. You can access and download the subject-wise model papers for the 2023-24 academic year from upmsp.edu.in. Specifically, for students in the arts stream, the Civics model paper, which includes the comprehensive blueprint for the 2024 board examination, has been made available. The question paper commences with general instructions, including details on the exam duration, the number of questions to be answered, and the various question types within the paper. Toward the end of this article, you will find the complete model paper along with direct link for PDF download.

UP Board Class 12 Civics Model Paper 2024

General Instructions:

UP Board Inter Civics Model paper 2024 includes:

10 Multiple Choice questions

10 Very short answer questions, to be answered in about 10 words each/ one sentence.

6 short answer questions to be answered in 50 words each.

4 short answer questions to be answered in 100-125 words each.

2 long answer questions, to be answered in about 250 words each.

