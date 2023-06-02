UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Civics Syllabus Class 12 : Get here UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus 2023-24 in English and Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education is not just a subject taught in schools; it is the bedrock of an informed, engaged, and democratic society. By imparting knowledge, empowering active citizenship, nurturing critical thinking and media literacy, promoting diversity and inclusion, and preparing future leaders, civics education equips individuals with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the world around them. In an era where democratic values and institutions are continually tested, a strong civics education is essential to safeguarding the foundations of democracy and ensuring a brighter future for all. UP Board humanities stream have Civics as one of their majors.

UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus has been published by the board on its official website. It is the best time for the students to download the syllabus and go forward with the subject preparations accordingly. In this article, you will learn about the detailed UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus 2023-24 along with its course structure and topics included in the syllabus. Check the complete post to know more.

UP Board Class 12 Civics Course Structure 2023-24

Question Types Type of Questions No. of Questions Marks Total Marks Multiple Choice Questions 10 1 10 Very short answer type 10 2 20 Short answer type 06 5 30 Long answer type 04 6 24 Very long answer type 02 8 16 Total Number of questions: 32 Total: 100







Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions Sn. No. Types of Questions Numbers Allocated Percentage 1 Knowledge-Based 40 40% 2 Comprehension 40 40% 3 Application Based 20 20% Total 100 100%







Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions Sn. No. Difficulty Level Marks Percentage 1 Easy 30 30% 2 Moderate 50 50% 3 Difficult 20 20% Total: 100 100%

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS Unit 1 1 The End of Bipolarity 20 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 3 Contemporary South Asia Unit 2 4 International Organizations 15 5 Security in the Contemporary World Unit 3 6 Environment and Natural Resources 15 7 Globalisation Total 50 PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE Unit 4 1 Challenges of Nation-Building 16 2 Era of One-Party Dominance 3 Politics of Planned Development Unit 5 4 India’s External Relations 18 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order Unit 6 7 Rise Of Mass Movements 16 8 Regional Aspirations 9 Recent Developments in Indian Politics Total 50 TOTAL 100

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

