UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Civics Syllabus Class 12: Get here UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus 2023-24 in English and Hindi. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UPMSP: Download UP Board Class 12th Civics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
UPMSP: Download UP Board Class 12th Civics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education is not just a subject taught in schools; it is the bedrock of an informed, engaged, and democratic society. By imparting knowledge, empowering active citizenship, nurturing critical thinking and media literacy, promoting diversity and inclusion, and preparing future leaders, civics education equips individuals with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the world around them. In an era where democratic values and institutions are continually tested, a strong civics education is essential to safeguarding the foundations of democracy and ensuring a brighter future for all. UP Board humanities stream have Civics as one of their majors.

UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus has been published by the board on its official website. It is the best time for the students to download the syllabus and go forward with the subject preparations accordingly. In this article, you will learn about the detailed UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus 2023-24 along with its course structure and topics included in the syllabus. Check the complete post to know more.

Career Counseling

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

UP Board Class 12 Civics Course Structure 2023-24

Question Types

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Marks

Multiple Choice Questions

10

1

10

Very short answer type

10

2

20

Short answer type

06

5

30

Long answer type

04

6

24

Very long answer type

02

8

16
 

Total Number of questions: 32

Total: 100



Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions

Sn. No.

Types of Questions

Numbers

Allocated Percentage

1

Knowledge-Based

40

40%

2

Comprehension

40

40%

3

Application Based

20

20%
 

Total

100

100%



Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions

Sn. No.

Difficulty Level

Marks

Percentage

1

Easy

30

30%

2

Moderate

50

50%

3

Difficult

20

20%
 

Total:

100

100%

 

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

 

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Marks Allotted
 

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

Unit 1

1

The End of Bipolarity 

20

2

Contemporary Centres of Power 

3

Contemporary South Asia

Unit 2

4

International Organizations

15

5

Security in the Contemporary World

Unit 3

6

Environment and Natural Resources 

15

7

Globalisation
 

 

Total

50
 

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Unit 4

1

Challenges of Nation-Building

16

2

Era of One-Party Dominance

3

Politics of Planned Development

Unit 5

4

India’s External Relations 

18

5

Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

6

The Crisis of Democratic Order 

Unit 6

7

Rise Of Mass Movements

16

8

Regional Aspirations

9

Recent Developments in Indian Politics
 

 

Total

50

 

TOTAL

100

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

 

Related:

 

UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 General Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Computer Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next