UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education is not just a subject taught in schools; it is the bedrock of an informed, engaged, and democratic society. By imparting knowledge, empowering active citizenship, nurturing critical thinking and media literacy, promoting diversity and inclusion, and preparing future leaders, civics education equips individuals with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the world around them. In an era where democratic values and institutions are continually tested, a strong civics education is essential to safeguarding the foundations of democracy and ensuring a brighter future for all. UP Board humanities stream have Civics as one of their majors.
UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus has been published by the board on its official website. It is the best time for the students to download the syllabus and go forward with the subject preparations accordingly. In this article, you will learn about the detailed UP Board Class 12 Civics syllabus 2023-24 along with its course structure and topics included in the syllabus. Check the complete post to know more.
UP Board Class 12 Civics Course Structure 2023-24
|
Question Types
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Total Marks
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Very short answer type
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Short answer type
|
06
|
5
|
30
|
Long answer type
|
04
|
6
|
24
|
Very long answer type
|
02
|
8
|
16
|
Total Number of questions: 32
|
Total: 100
|
Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions
|
Sn. No.
|
Types of Questions
|
Numbers
|
Allocated Percentage
|
1
|
Knowledge-Based
|
40
|
40%
|
2
|
Comprehension
|
40
|
40%
|
3
|
Application Based
|
20
|
20%
|
Total
|
100
|
100%
|
Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions
|
Sn. No.
|
Difficulty Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Easy
|
30
|
30%
|
2
|
Moderate
|
50
|
50%
|
3
|
Difficult
|
20
|
20%
|
Total:
|
100
|
100%
UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)
|
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
Unit 1
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
20
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
Unit 2
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
15
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
Unit 3
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
15
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
|
Total
|
50
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
Unit 4
|
1
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
16
|
2
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
3
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
Unit 5
|
4
|
India’s External Relations
|
18
|
5
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
6
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
Unit 6
|
7
|
Rise Of Mass Movements
|
16
|
8
|
Regional Aspirations
|
9
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
|
Total
|
50
|
|
TOTAL
|
100
UP Board Class 12 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)
