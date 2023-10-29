UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 History Model Paper UP Board 2024: Get the PDF of History model paper 2023-24 for the students in Class 12th under UP Board.

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th History Model Paper 2024: UP History model paper for the students in Class 12th under UPMSP is out. Download the model paper from the website under the model paper section at upmsp.edu.in. The History model paper provides candidates with a chance to familiarise themselves with the types of questions that will appear on the exam. It commences with general instructions for students and encompasses a diverse range of question types, including 10 Multiple Choice questions, 5 Very short answer questions, 6 short answer questions and 3 long answer questions. Map-related questions are positioned at the conclusion of the model paper, alongside accommodations for visually impaired students. In this article, we are providing the whole model paper and the link to download the same in PDF format is attached towards the end of this article. 

Also Check: UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 RELEASED

UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2024

General Instructions:

Important: UP Board Exam Date 2024 Class 12

Download UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2024 PDF

Related: UP Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2024

